Man shot by Mount Holly police after allegedly hitting officers with car identified

Police said Omar De'Vone Jordan hit two Mount Holly officers with a car before he was shot by one of the officers.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mount Holly investigators identified the suspect who was shot by police after allegedly hitting two officers with a car last week.

The Mount Holly Police Department said Omar De'Vone Jordan, 29, was released from the hospital Monday and taken into custody. Jordan is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon/inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of injury to personal property. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail.

First responders received a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex in Mount Holly Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they spotted the vehicle in question and tried to contact the driver, identified as Jordan.

Police Chief Don Roper said when officers talked to Jordan, he put the car in reverse and hit two officers. He's then accused of putting the car in drive in the direction of other officers.

"At some point, he put the car in reverse and just drove back very very quickly, and then he floored it," one witness said.

Two officers, identified as J. Griffin and L. Ruocco, fired their service weapons. Jordan was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy when an officer opens fire. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is leading the investigation.

