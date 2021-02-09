WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper, law enforcement share update on Mt. Tabor shooting

Gov. Roy Cooper and law enforcement address the shooting that left a Mount Tabor High School student dead and another in custody.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will attend a press briefing with Winston-Salem and Forsyth County leaders Thursday in the wake of a deadly shooting at Mt. Tabor High School.

We'll hear from Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Winston-Salem police chief Catrina Thompson on the latest developments in the case starting at 11 a.m.

Both Kimbrough and Thompson held back tears Wednesday as they shared the update that William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr., a student at Mt. Tabor High School, died in the shooting.

"The Miller family needs your prayers. The children at the school need your prayers. They were traumatized," Kimbrough said.

Police said another student shot Miller inside the school on Wednesday around noon, sending the campus into lockdown.

Miller was rushed to Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The shooter was taken into custody without incident after an hours-long search Wednesday evening.

The suspect is a juvenile, so not much information is being shared about their identity. Investigators are also still trying to figure out why the shooting happened and what led up to it.

Mt. Tabor is closed Thursday while students, staff, and families cope with the tragedy.

This was the second shooting at a North Carolina high school this week.

Gov. Cooper tweeted in the aftermath of the shooting at Mt. Tabor, "We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators...and keep guns off school grounds."

Gov. Cooper's Statement on Today's School Shooting in Winston-Salem: pic.twitter.com/YtVvr2zZ12 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 1, 2021