Shooting at Mount Tabor High in Winston-Salem forces lockdown, parents instructed not to pick up students

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday afternoon forced the school to be placed on lockdown, according to officials.

Winston-Salem police told parents to not go to the school.

Mt. Tabor parents have been instructed to pick up their kids from the Robinhood Family YMCA. They were originally being instructed to go to the Harris Teeter Shopping Center.

"Parents can report (to the YMCA) to be reunited with their children. Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages."

Anyone reporting to campus will be redirected to the neighboring Harris Teeter parking lot as the investigation continues.

The city of Winston-Salem also alerted the public to standby for instructions from the police department.

Speas Global Elementary is also on lockdown due to the incident at Mount Tabor. The elementary school said they are safe and all clear.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

The husband of a staff member says he got a text from his wife on the Mt. Tabor HS campus. @WFMY #2WTK #schoolshooting #mttabor pic.twitter.com/yzQR3xTyj8 — TanyaRivera (@TanyaRiveraOn2) September 1, 2021

Speas is on a Community Lockdown for an incident at Mt Tabor High School. We are safe and all clear. Again, students are safe. We will dismiss as normal at 2:25. pic.twitter.com/E1zCy3tqhz — Speas Global Elem (@SpeasGlobal) September 1, 2021

