CMPD warns of moving company scams

Charlotte families have collectively lost more than $100,000 in personal belongings after working with fraudulent movers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least three Charlotte families have collectively lost more than $100,000 in personal belongings after working with fraudulent movers.

At a press conference Wednesday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Detective Richard "Tod" Taylor warned that two of these instances occurred within the last month.

Detectives have found that the scammers had a website that promoted a professional business.

Police said its investigation found that initial contact is made by "a seemingly knowledgeable person" before team members come by the house to pick up furniture and other household belongings.

The fraudulent movers would then ask for partial payment before leaving. Police said the movers would then "fake a mechanical issue with their moving vehicle" justifying taking a different route.

When families try and contact the moving company, they don't receive a response.

Taylor said people looking to move need to do their research.

"Do some background work on the internet. Check these companies out," Taylor said.

CMPD said these cases are occurring nationwide and can involve crossing state lines. CMPD is working with federal agencies to investigate. Taylor said the FBI currently has an open case looking into situations like these.

Police are looking for three people who are suspected in taking part in moving scams. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts