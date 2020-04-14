IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies said they stole multiple lawnmowers worth about $40,000 from a Statesville business earlier this month.

On April 9, Iredell County deputies received a tip from Hoover's Lawn & Garden on Amity Hill Road about a theft. The report said two suspects had stolen four lawnmowers, two generators and a battery charger from the store while they were closed.

Three of the stolen mowers were found in the woods near the businesses and deputies identified the suspects as James Matthew Lahargoue, 36, and Chino Steven Smith, 42. Investigators obtained multiple warrants against both suspects based on evidence at the scene.

Lahargoue was arrested on April 9 without incident. He was charged with felony attempted breaking and entering, conspiracy to attempted breaking and entering, three counts of larceny, conspiring to commit felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was given a $50,000 bond on those charges.

(L-R): James Matthew Lahargoue, Chino Steven Smith

Iredell County Sheriff's Office

The next day, deputies found Smith driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta in Statesville and tried to pull him over. Deputies said he refused to stop and initiated a pursuit that ended in a business park without further incident. Smith was served warrants for felony fleeing to elude, attempted breaking and entering, conspiracy to attempted breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny, conspire to commit felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespassing. He was given a $75,000 bond on those charges.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on Brown Summit Avenue in Statesville and located the fourth stolen mower and battery charger. All of the items were recovered and returned to Hoover's Lawn and Garden.

