Multiple injuries reported after shooting on party bus on I-85 in Guilford Co.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on a party bus.
Deputies said the shooting occurred Friday night on the bus on I-85 near Groometown Road.
The sheriff's office said there are multiple injuries. They also said the shooter was on the bus and they are not actively looking for the suspect.
Law enforcement shutdown all lanes of I-85 near Exit 121 (I-73 North) in Guilford County while they investigate. The road is expected to reopen by 1:00 a.m.
There’s no word on how many are injured at this time.
Detour: Motorists should take Exit 122-C for US-220 North. Continue on US-220 North to Exit 79-B (I-85 Business South). Continue on I-85 Business South to re-access I-85 South near Exit 119 (Groometown Road).