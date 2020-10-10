Multiple injuries reported after shooting on party bus on I-85 in Guilford Co.

Law enforcement shutdown all lanes of I-85 near Exit 121 (I-73 North) in Guilford County as they continue to investigate.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on a party bus.

Deputies said the shooting occurred Friday night on the bus on I-85 near Groometown Road.

The sheriff's office said there are multiple injuries. They also said the shooter was on the bus and they are not actively looking for the suspect.

Law enforcement shutdown all lanes of I-85 near Exit 121 (I-73 North) in Guilford County while they investigate. The road is expected to reopen by 1:00 a.m.

There’s no word on how many are injured at this time.