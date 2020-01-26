DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead and seven people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar.

According to the Associated Press, the Darlington County coroner has confirmed the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville, which also serves as a music venue.

Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.

The conditions of those wounded are not immediately clear. No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.