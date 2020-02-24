HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting at a flea market in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

One person was shot in the leg and six others were injured when the bullet ricocheted off the ground.

None of the injuries are critical, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

This happened at about 7 p.m. at Mercado Sabadomingo at 8712 Airline Dr.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the flea market was packed with people -- including children -- because there was a dance going on.

A witness reported seeing someone with a gun at and at that same moment a gunshot was heard, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

The gun owner has been detained.

He told deputies the shooting was an accident and the gun was in his pocket when it went off. But Sheriff Gonzalez said the evidence doesn't match his story and the gun owner had been drinking.

Witnesses are being interviewed to see if the gun owner is telling the truth.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Gonzalez urges anyone who may witnessed what happened or knows any details that could help with the investigation to please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

