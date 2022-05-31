CMPD investigates 3 shootings on same street since Mother's Day

Five people, including a 9-year-old boy, have been shot on Deep Rock Circle in southwest Charlotte since Mother's Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 33-year-old was shot at killed in southwest Charlotte late Monday, marking the third shooting on the same street this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting at the Granite Point Apartments on Deep Rock Circle, near East Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road, just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Demarcus Allen, who'd been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first shooting happened on Mother's Day. CMPD officers found 19-year-old Maurice Paige Jr. dead after he'd been shot. Then on May 17, a 9-year-old boy and two other people were hurt in a shooting at the same apartment complex. All three victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases.

CMPD also responded to a deadly shooting on Deep Rock Circle last July. After consulting with the District Attorney's Office, no charges were filed.

Any person with information about any of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives. All calls are anonymous.