CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was seriously injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Monday, officials said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Effingham Road around noon. A witness told NBC Charlotte that the shooter walked up to a vehicle and opened fire, seriously injuring one person.
The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police have not announced any arrests or released any suspect information.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
