CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was seriously injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Monday, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Effingham Road around noon. A witness told NBC Charlotte that the shooter walked up to a vehicle and opened fire, seriously injuring one person.

CMPD investigates shooting into car on Effingham Rd. pic.twitter.com/NR45gApK5J — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) July 2, 2018

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police have not announced any arrests or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

