Multiple shots fired into southwest Charlotte home

CMPD says so far no arrests have been made while neighbors express some of their safety concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A quiet Saturday night in Charlotte's Berewick neighborhood suddenly turned to the sound of shots fired at a home on Glenburn Lane.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. Once on scene, officers found damage to the home that was shot at, in addition to some bullets hitting a nearby neighbor's property.

Those who live in the area say news of the shooting comes as a complete shock.

“A lot of families, a lot of children running around so it’s extremely unnerving," neighbor Mackenzie Jackson said.

A review of the CrimeMapping in the area shows over the past month within a half-mile of where the shooting occurred there have only been crimes of suspicious activity and non-aggravated assault reported.

Police say at the time of the shooting there were multiple people inside the home, including at least five teenagers and several adults. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Some neighbors said their main worry now is trying to keep their own families safe.

“Concern for my kids now that I’m hearing about it for the first time, but other than that, things happen you can’t control," neighbor Amir Saadat said. "Violence, nowadays, it can go anywhere."

So far CMPD said no arrests have been made in this case.