Multiple teens charged after shooting in Rock Hill, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five teens have been charged after a shooting seriously injured a woman in Rock Hill Friday night, the Rock Hill Police Department said

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near the Oak Hollow Apartments, police said. An 18-year-old female was driving near the area when she was shot, causing serious injuries. The passenger drove the victim to Piedmont Medical Center.

Officers found the suspected SUV the suspects were in but the driver fled. During a pursuit, a gun was thrown from the car and later collected by officers.

The suspects fled from the vehicle at the intersection of Marshall Street and Eighth Street, officers said.

The suspects were arrested and identified as three 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, Tyrecus Donta Brice Jr., and Trayvion Jatarri Miller, police said. Four additional handguns were recovered from the vehicle.

All suspects were subsequently charged with assault & battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault & battery first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to police. Brice and Miller were charged as adults.

Additionally, Miller was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after being identified as the driver, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

