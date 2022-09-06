Man charged with murder also investigated in previous shootings, Rowan County deputies say

John Pierre Jandrew is now accused of killing a man in October 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man previously charged in two different shootings is now charged with killing a man in Salisbury nearly a year ago.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that 34-year-old John Pierre Jandrew was arrested on Sep. 2, 2022. According to the office, he is now accused of killing Timothy James Long on Oct. 17, 2021.

Deputies allege Long was killed at his home on Ted Lane, and arrested Jandrew after a 10-month investigation. Jandrew was arrested without incident in Cabarrus County.

The sheriff's office noted Jandrew was out on bond for another shooting in Rockwell, which unfolded in December 2021. He was eventually taken into custody along with his girlfriend, who deputies accused of helping him evade arrest. Jandrew was also investigated in another unspecified shooting.

While Jandrew is in custody, the sheriff's office is asking anyone with more information on Long's murder to call either Det. Adam Ratledge at 704-216-8739 or Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

