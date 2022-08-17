Juvenile charged with killing teen in west Charlotte, CMPD reports

The suspect is now in a detention facility. The victim was a 14-year-old boy.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly a week after a teen was shot and killed in west Charlotte, police now say the shooter was also a juvenile.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department first reported on Aug. 11 the victim was found shot and wounded along Southwest Boulevard around 3 p.m. that day. The teen, now identified as 14-year-old Gregory Lacorde Holmes, died at a nearby hospital.

In an update shared Wednesday, CMPD said detectives took a juvenile into custody the day after the shooting and interviewed the suspect. The suspect is now in a juvenile detention facility and charged with murder.

While an arrest was made in this case, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can talk to a CMPD homicide detective directly by calling 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

