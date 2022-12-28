Pair of suspects charged in deadly northeast Charlotte shooting

One of the suspects was arrested the day the shooting happened, while the second one recently turned himself him.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men are now charged with murder nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting unfolded in northeast Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the homicide on Dec. 14 along Katherine Kiker Road near Oren Thompson Road, finding 20-year-old David Lavell Manning dead on the sidewalk of an apparent gunshot wound. At the time, CMPD had not announced any arrests in the case.

On Dec. 28, CMPD announced two men were charged in the shooting. 20-year-old Jeremiah Cunningham was taken into custody the day of the shooting without incident, while 20-year-old Josiah Evans-Bailey turned himself in on Dec. 22. Both men are now charged with Manning's murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. CMPD asks anyone with tips to call them at 704-432-TIPS to talk directly with a homicide detective. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

