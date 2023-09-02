CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

Police are investigating a homicide on Orchard Trace Lane early Saturday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide is underway early Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

The investigation is taking place in the 200 block of Orchard Trace Lane in the Hidden Valley area of northeast Charlotte.

CMPD released a post shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning about the incident.

WCNC Charlotte is sending a crew to the scene and has reached out to police for more information.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as additional information is released.

Homicide Investigation in the North Tryon Division https://t.co/STIgqPqeqK — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 2, 2023

