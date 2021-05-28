Teen charged in Charlotte man's murder in April

The 16-year-old and another man are facing murder charges in the death of Harry Brown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police have taken a teen into custody they say is one of two people who shot and killed a man in April 2021.

In a news release Friday, CMPD announced the 16-year-old was identified as a suspect in the murder of 28-year-old Harry Marquis Brown, which unfolded on April 20. Brown was found shot around 9 p.m. that night.

The teen, unidentified by CMPD, reportedly turned himself in on May 27 after a secure custody order was issued. Following an interview with police, he was taken to a local juvenile detention facility and charged with murder.

The 16-year-old marks the second person in custody tied to Brown's killing; CMPD says 22-year-old Elijah Jamarius Carr was arrested on April 22, just two days after the shooting. He was taken into custody by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and charged with 1st-degree Murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can also be called in to 704-334-1600 or left online.