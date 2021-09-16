Woman charged with stabbing man to death in Gaston County

Police say the victim was found in the driveway of a home in Dallas.

DALLAS, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department has charged a woman with stabbing a man to death on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home along Old Spencer Mountain Road in Dallas just before 7 p.m. that day regarding a suspicious death. They found 36-year-old Jacob Scott Stroupe dead in the driveway from an apparent stab wound.

As they investigated, officers say they determined 30-year-old Brandy Kachelle Wilson, of Gastonia, had killed Stroupe. Wilson and Stroupe were both previously in a relationship and had two children together.

Wilson was charged with 1st-degree murder and is now in jail with no bond, pending a first appearance in court.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R.C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

