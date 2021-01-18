Murder suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Hickory home

Police said the suspect, Billy Hahn Jr., stabbed one person to death and then went to an abandoned home and stabbed a second person.

HICKORY, N.C. — A murder suspect has been arrested in Hickory after he barricaded himself in a home, the Hickory Police Department announced.

According to police, the incident happened at around noon on Kool Park Road and 28th Street northeast. Police said the suspect, Billy Hahn Jr., stabbed one person to death and then went to an abandoned home and stabbed a second person.