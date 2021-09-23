Man accused of killing Charlotte teen dies in hospital

Darvon Fletcher was supposed to be served warrants upon release from a hospital, but he died before that could happen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Thursday a man who was accused of killing a teen during a shooting earlier in September died of his injuries before he could be arrested.

CMPD previously reported on Sept. 8 that 19-year-old Johnny Edward Scott died in an afternoon shooting that happened along West Boulevard. He was found outside the Walmart along Wilkinson Boulevard, but died at a hospital because of his injuries. Another person, now identified as 23-year-old Darvon Fletcher, was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Sept. 23, CMPD revealed Fletcher had been identified as the suspect in Scott's killing, and had obtained warrants against him for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. These would have been served on him after his release from the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries before he could be released.

Detectives have since concluded their investigation into the case.

