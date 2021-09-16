Murder warrant issued for man in connection with Salisbury homicide

Officers said they responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. along Carpenters Circle in Salisbury.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department has obtained a murder warrant for 40-year-old Samuel Lee White for the homicide that happened back on Aug. 22 on Carpenters Circle.

Gary Dionne Lowe, 39, was found at the scene with sustained gunshot injuries, police said. The department said Lowe was taken to Novant Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on White’s location is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.

