Murders, children & guns; CMPD set to address two major concerns in Charlotte

With 76 homicides so far in 2020 and three recent incidents in which children have shot themselves with unsecured guns, CMPD will address both issues Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are set to address two major issues Wednesday during a weekly media briefing.

First, rising violent crime in Charlotte. The most recent cases bring to light a growing a problem. Two people were killed in separate incidents on Tuesday. The stabbing and a shooting bring the total number of homicides to 76 so far in 2020. Last year there were a total of 108 homicides which was up nearly 90 percent according to CMPD crime statistics for 2019.

The second concerning problem is the growing number of children who have been able to get their hands on unsecured guns. In just the past few days, CMPD says three children under the age of seven accidentally shot themselves with a gun.

Two year Amor Cureton shot and killed himself with a gun that belonged to his father Antonio Cureton. Antonio Cureton is under arrest facing manslaughter charges. He and two other men are charged with crimes relating to allowing children to gain access to unsecured weapons.

CMPD also plans to provide updates on preparations for security during the RNC in Charlotte next week during the meeting.