CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple people were detained after a fight led to a shooting at a club in the AvidXchange Music Factory early Monday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported shooting at the World nightclub a little before 2 a.m. When officers got to the club, they stopped several people who were trying to drive away from the scene. According to CMPD, dozens of backup officers were called to the parking lot to de-escalate several altercations happening in the parking lot.

CMPD said the incident started when employees tried to stop a person belonging to the performing group from drinking from an open bottle of liquor, which is against state law. That led to a fight and an employee was shot. The victim was rushed to CMC-Main with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, according to Medic.

CMPD has not formally charged anyone in connection with the incident at this time.

