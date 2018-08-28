CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for two people who robbed a Myers Park gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

CMPD responded to a reported robbery at the Circle K on Selwyn Avenue at Brandywine Road around 2 a.m. When officers got to the store, they were told two suspects entered the store and robbed an employee at gunpoint.

No suspect information has been released and CMPD has not made any arrests. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

