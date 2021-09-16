Weapon spotted in student's backpack while on bus, Myers Park High School leaders say

The weapon was reportedly spotted on a school bus, and a follow-up investigation at the student's home confirmed the tip.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Myers Park High School leaders say a student brought a weapon and ammunition in their backpack, and it was spotted while on a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to WCNC Charlotte parents were notified via a message sent from interim principal Maureen Furr. The letter says school leaders were tipped off after the weapon was spotted on the bus, and law enforcement was notified. Furr's letter says a follow-up investigation at the student's home found the weapon and ammunition inside the backpack and had been on campus as well.

The district says charges have been filed and school-based consequences will also be applied.

Additional security will be on campus as necessary on Friday, and school leaders urged parents to talk with their children.

The full letter follows:

Good evening Myers Park Families,

This is Dr. Furr, interim principal. This afternoon after dismissal, members of our administrative team received information that a student was allegedly on a bus with a weapon. Law enforcement was notified. Police went to the student’s home, conducted a search, found a weapon and ammunition in the student’s backpack and were informed those items had been on the bus and at school. Appropriate charges have been filed and school-based consequences will also be applied.

Enhanced security will be present on our campus as necessary when students return to school on Friday. Random security searches continue throughout CMS to help identify weapons and other items that can cause our students and staff harm.