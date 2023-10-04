Man accused of killing Charlotte man in Nashville arrested, police say

23-year-old Jordan Christopher Thompson is being held without bond, pending a court hearing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than nine months after a North Carolina native was found brutally murdered in Nashville, Tennessee, police say an arrest has been made in the case.

On Wednesday, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Christopher Thompson. He is now being held in jail without bond, pending a hearing.

Thompson is accused of killing 30-year-old Jamal Moore, who split his time between Charlotte and Nashville. A passerby found him dead in a grassy area not far from the downtown area of Nashville on Jan. 28. MNPD said Moore was stabbed in the neck and had injuries that suggested he was run over by a car.

BREAKING: A months-long investigation into the 1/28 murder of Jamal Moore, 30, on Cherokee Ave in East Nashville led to today's arrest of Jordan Thompson, 23. DNA science & cell phone data analysis are important parts of this case. Thompson is being held without bond. pic.twitter.com/SpyOh9tsZr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 4, 2023

MNPD said DNA and cell phone data analysis helped lead to the arrest. Thompson allegedly met Moore via a social networking app the day before Moore was killed. He also is alleged to have met Moore at a nearby park and traveled to the area where Moore's body would eventually be found.

Moore owned short-term rental properties in both Nashville and Charlotte. His sister, Eulia Moore, told WCNC Charlotte her brother was an entrepreneur, a minister, and someone with a servant's heart.

Jamal Moore was laid to rest in his hometown in eastern North Carolina, where he grew up.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.