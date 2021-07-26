Day 6 of trial of man charged with killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland faces charges of murder and kidnapping for the 2019 death of Samantha Josephson.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial of the man charged with killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson is now in week two, as prosecutors continue to lay out their case.

Nathaniel Rowland's trial continues in a downtown Columbia courtroom Monday.

Rowland faces kidnapping and murder charges in the 2019 death of Josephson, a 21-year-old from Robbinsville, New Jersey. Rowland could face up to life in prison without parole if convicted of murder.

Police and prosecutors say Josephson had been out with friends in Columbia's Five Points district on March 29, 2019 when she decided to call an Uber to go home. Prosecutors say she mistakenly got into a vehicle that was not her Uber.

The state is trying to prove in the trial that the car was Rowland's, and that he stabbed her to death and left her body in a wooded area of Clarendon County, some 70 miles away from Five Points.

During last week's testimony, jurors heard from the former girlfriend of Rowland who said she saw blood in Rowland's car hours after the killing. They were also show surveillance video of Rowland's arrest and video of what prosecutors say is someone using Josephson's debit card after she was killed. On Friday, A DNA expert testified that Josephson's DNA was found under Rowland's fingernails. However, she also said Rowland's DNA was not found under Josephson's fingernails.

And while the expert said Josephson's blood was found on the blade of the sharp, multi-tool blade prosecutors have attempted to tie to Rowland, she said one other person's DNA was also found on the handle of that tool.

WATCH LIVE: Nathaniel Rowland trial Day 6

Monday's testimony

Thomas Brewer, Forensic Pathologist

Warning: Some of these descriptions are graphic

Forensic pathologist Thomas Beaver is called to stand as the prosecution's first witness Monday, July 26.

Dr. Beaver is an associate professor at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and performed autopsy on Samantha Josephson. He took approximately 170 photographs (because of extent of injuries) and 13 x-rays (looking for pieces of knife that may have broken off and lodged in the body).

Beaver’s testimony went to the condition of Samantha Josephson’s body and his autopsy results. The doctor stated Josephson had around 120 stab wounds to her body. He was then given a series of autopsy photographs to describe to the jury before presenting them in evidence.

In order, the photographs show:

Body face up on table, close-up of left side of face, cheek shows abrasions/scratches suggests probably gotten when body was dragged

Close-up of right side of head right forehead, eye shows “defect,” something done to the skin that is not part of normal – defects on Josephson’s head showed bruising on brow and stabbing on eyes and brow, abrasion on corner of eye, right eye collapsed, bruising or black eye. According to Beaver, evidence of hemorrhaging indicates she was alive while receiving these wounds. Wounds in the hair – behind her ear there were multiple stab wounds.

Top of head, right shoulder show injuries to side of neck about 3.6 cm (about 1.5 inches) deep. The effect of the depth pf the wound entering the skull and brain would be life-threatening.

The parallel cuts made by the weapon are unique, Beaver says, indicating an odd weapon, probably not a knife.

During Beaver’s testimony, Rowland is seen sitting calmly, taking notes on legal pad while Beaver is on the stand.

As Beaver continues, he testifies that most of the wounds to Josephson were on the right side of the body. Some were defensive – on hands – and some indicated hemorrhaging, meaning she was alive when these wounds were sustained.

Beaver tried Googling knife blades to try to identify a weapon that would produce two parallel cuts but was unsuccessful in finding a knife that would do so.

Beaver was then handed the multi-tool prosecutors say was found in Rowland’s car that has two blades that are parallel, bent at tip which the doctor identifies as the weapon used on Josephson.

The majority of wounds were single stab wounds – causing Beaver to initially think that two weapons were used – but on the stand, Beaver showed the multi-tool can be pulled apart to create the single stab wounds found on Josephson’s body.

Beaver was then asked about how much blood is typically found in a human body. He said a typical body holds a gallon of blood. Beaver testifies he found about 20 ml (an eighth of a cup -- about two tablespoons) in Josephson’s body, indicating she bled out.

Neck wounds to the jugular and carotid artery and severed hyoid bone (found in upper neck, tongue) --- these along with stab wounds to the head were lethal and caused the loss of blood.

Beaver concluded Josephson’s cause of death to be from multiple stab wounds.