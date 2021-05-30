Person shot along Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, police say

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police say a person had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to CMPD, the shooting unfolded along Nations Ford Road near Farmhurst Drive. Officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and details about a suspect were not available. CMPD noted the original call was for an assault with a deadly weapon.