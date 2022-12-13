Nativity scene props stolen from Alexander County church

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County deputies are investigating after Nativity scene props were stolen from Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville.
The theft happened sometime between Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 9, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office. The thieves took several props, including Joseph, Mary and a baby Jesus. The only items left behind were props of the three kings. All of the props are antiques, the sheriff's office said.
Any person with information about this incident is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff's Office at 828-632-2911. Witnesses may also call Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
