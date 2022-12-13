Nativity scene props stolen from Alexander County church

Thieves stole multiple antique Nativity scene props from Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville last week, investigators said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County deputies are investigating after Nativity scene props were stolen from Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

The theft happened sometime between Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 9, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office. The thieves took several props, including Joseph, Mary and a baby Jesus. The only items left behind were props of the three kings. All of the props are antiques, the sheriff's office said.

Any person with information about this incident is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff's Office at 828-632-2911. Witnesses may also call Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Sheriffs Office Investigators are currently investigating a larceny that occurred from the nativity scene located at... Posted by Alexander County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 12, 2022

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.