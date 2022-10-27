'She was loved' | Statesville woman killed in shooting during off-campus North Carolina A&T homecoming party

Greensboro police say one other person was also killed and four others were hurt. No arrests have been made

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The fun of homecoming now being met with heartbreak for those who knew and loved 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner, a sophomore at North Carolina A&T University. Greensboro police say Turner was shot and killed during an off-campus block party Tuesday night.

Turner’s family and friends back home in Statesville say they are devastated by her death. She’s remembered best as a basketball and track athlete at Statesville High School and as someone who was highly motivated.

“She was on the A-B Honor Roll, she had a 3.3 GPA, she had recently been nominated for the national honor society,” her mother Latoya Rucker said. “She was just doing great. Happy to be on her own.”

Rucker says her daughter was accepted to six different colleges but NC A&T was her top pick. Turner’s high school basketball coach Greg Stewart says he wrote her college recommendation letter.

“I knew Kaneycha wanted to further her education and she cared about her career,” Stewart said. “I know it’s always a dream here at Statesville High School to see students move on to the next level and she was one of them.”

Unfortunately, Turner's dreams and aspirations were cut short when she found herself caught in the crossfire of bullets.

“It was supposedly a party across the street from where they were so the girl's car got shot up that they were in," Rucker said. "They tried to get out of the car and run for cover, but she didn’t make it.”

Police say another person was also killed. Four others were hurt. So far police have made no arrests in the deadly shooting.

“I wish people would appreciate life instead of taking lives," Stewart said. "Just remember her as a caring young lady.”

The Statesville High School girls' basketball team plans to honor Turner during the first home game of the season.

“To see all the love that she has, it makes it better, "Rucker said. "She was loved and that means a lot to me.”