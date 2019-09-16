WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — NC State Highway Patrol says a driver was cited for Driving While Impaired in a head-on crash that seriously injured a state trooper in Wilkes County.

The crash happened Sunday night on NC 115 near Damascus Church Road and the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department.

Highway Patrol says Trooper Jonathan G. Barnes was driving south when a car in the opposite lane crossed the center line, and hit his patrol car head on.

Trooper Barnes was seriously injured and transported to the hospital by EMS.

The driver of the other car, Luis Castillo, 37, was also seriously injured and transported to the hospital. He's been charged with Driving While Impaired, and the results of a blood test are pending.

Trooper Barnes, 31, is a 5-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol assigned to Troop F, which covers Wilkes County.

