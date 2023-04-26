NC man listed as former law enforcement officer accused of sexually manipulating SC teen

55-year-old David William Hollars is accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in Charleston County.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses alleged sexual crimes committed against a minor. While nothing explicit is described, reader discretion is advised.

A man whose LinkedIn page lists him as a former North Carolina law enforcement officer is now accused of forming a sexual relationship with an underage teenage girl in South Carolina.

Affidavits from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office allege that 55-year-old David William Hollars first engaged in sexual contact with the 15-year-old girl in July 2022 near her home. He then kept in contact with her via Snapchat and text, requesting sexually explicit messages from her.

Hollar is also accused of sending her money via Cash App along with giving her gifts of food, clothing and sex toys in exchange for continuing the relationship. He also reportedly gave her money for transportation to his house in order to have sex.

The relationship continued through March 2023. The sheriff's office said in a news release on Wednesday that one of the victim's parents reached out to law enforcement to report what was going on. The victim then reportedly confirmed details in a forensic interview, including that they first met via Snapchat when she was 14. Deputies noted Hollars was aware the victim was a minor from the start.

Hollars faces the following charges in Charleston County:

One count of trafficking in persons under 18

Criminal solicitation of a minor

Two counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Two counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Hollars also faces charges from the Charleston Police Department tied to the same victim. The police department levied charges against him that are similar to the charges from the sheriff's office.

A LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Hollars lists former experience as a law enforcement officer in North Carolina. The profile indicates he was an officer with the Blowing Rock Police Department from 1995 until 1997, and then a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more than 21 years, from 1995 through 2016. He also supposedly served in the US Navy for 8 years and was more recently a boat captain for a tour company in Charleston.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Blowing Rock police and NCSHP for comment.

“This is an incredibly disturbing case,” Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a statement. “Our investigation is ongoing, as we continue to follow leads and information in the case. Our hearts go out to the victim, and we have made ourselves available to her and her family as she begins her recovery from this trauma. No child should ever go through this.”

“Thanks to the hard work of our detectives and partners in doing a thorough investigation, a predator has been exposed," Charleston Police Deputy Chief Jack Weiss said in his own statement. "Let this serve as an example that we are absolutely committed to the safety of our children, and we will not tolerate their exploitation. We’re thankful this survivor came forward and is getting the justice she deserves.”