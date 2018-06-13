CHERRYVILLE, N.C. -- Authorities are wrapping up their raid of a North Carolina man who is accused of recording young girls on his yacht in Myrtle Beach.

On Tuesday, authorities raided 49-year-old William Richard Hilliard's home in Cherryville as part of an investigation. NBC Charlotte has learned that Hilliard is being charged with first-degree voyeurism.

According to police records, he allegedly invited five females of various ages onto his yacht and used his personal iPad to record them while they were using the shower.

Three of the victims were underage and the other two were 18 and 20 years old, according to police records.

According to the arrest warrant, one of the teenagers boarding the "Yacht O' Troubles" saw the iPad was recording her shower and then called the police.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on what they did or did not find at Hilliard's Cherryville home as of Tuesday night.

