KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A 21-year-old Kings Mountain man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a 2-year-old, police confirm.

Kings Mountain Police were notified by Kings Mountain Hospital that the child had life-threatening injuries on January 5 around 5 a.m.

Officers soon discovered the child was being airlifted to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte for advanced care. The child died on January 6 in Charlotte.

A criminal investigation was initiated immediately and has been ongoing since Sunday morning when police were first notified.

A warrant for the child's homicide was issued on 21-year-old Taylon Armando Peeler on January 6. No mugshot has been released at this time, but WCNC is working to get one.

On January 7, Peeler was arrested in Charlotte without incident and transported back to Kings Mountain Police Department to be processed and transported to the Cleveland County Law Enforcement Center in Shelby, North Carolina.

Peeler was the child's mother's boyfriend. The identity of the child has not been released.

He was detained under no bond.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the arrest.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

