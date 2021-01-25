NC man arrested outside WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge with explosive devices

Dakota Shane Surrett faces charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and reckless endangerment.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A North Carolina man faces multiple charges after he was arrested outside the WonderWorks attraction in Pigeon Forge with explosives.

Dakota Shane Surrett, 33, of Canton, was arrested behind WonderWorks on Friday, according to warrants from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that Surrett had traveled from North Carolina to join his family in Tennessee.

Authorities first encountered him shortly after 10 a.m. Friday parked along Wears Valley Road in a vehicle.

Records show he later texted a friend that his wife refused to return with him and said he "would not come back without them." He told the friend that he had 60 pounds of explosives and a 9-volt battery.

Authorities were alerted about the text about 11:30 a.m. Officers spotted him parked behind WonderWorks.

When he was arrested, Surrett admitted he had two blasting caps with him that he placed by a tree in an attempt to hide them, according to the warrants. Blasting caps are small explosive devices that can be used to set off a bigger device, such as TNT.

The caps were safely recovered by members of the Sevier County and Pigeon Forge bomb squad.

WonderWorks was briefly evacuated, but no one was hurt, according to the Mountain Press.