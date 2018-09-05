SHARPSBURG, N.C. -- After winning an election on Tuesday night to become the new mayor of Sharpsburg, Robert L. Williams Jr. was charged with DWI, according to Nash County officials.

Williams defeated incumbent mayor Randy Weaver by just seven votes after the polls closed Tuesday night. Williams also ran in 2013 and 2017 and filed protests with election officials after losing both previous races.

Election results show Williams winning by a vote of 169 (51 percent) to 162 (49 percent).

Williams is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

