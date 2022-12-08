A Forsyth County jury convicted Richard A. Moore of second-degree murder and felony death by a motor vehicle. Moore has a warrant out for his arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from previous coverage about the Lexington City Schools principal killed in a crash in April 2020.

A man is charged with a felony for killing a Triad principal in a car crash, according to District Attorney Jim O'Neill.

A Forsyth County jury convicted Richard Allen Moore of second-degree murder and felony death by a motor vehicle for the death of Holly Hinson.

On April 28, 2020, officials said a vehicle crossed the center line on the 3900 block of Liberty Street and crashed into a Honda Pilot, driven by Ms. Hathaway, a local school teacher, who had one passenger in the car, Holly Hinson, a beloved assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School.

Hinson died on the scene.

At the time of the crash, Moore was traveling between 61 and 73 mph in a 35 mph zone. Moore was also towing a motorcycle at the time of the wreck.

When officers searched Moore’s car, they found three pills in a plastic bag. A forensic analyst said the pills were benzodiazepine, hydrocodone, and an amphetamine pill.

They were not prescribed to Moore.

Evidence showed at the time of the crash, he had those pills in his system.

During the trial, Hinson’s father stated, “They were thankful for Mr. Breeding and Mr. Berlin, the legal assistants, and staff who helped bring justice for Holly.” While the conviction closed a chapter in their book, nothing will bring their daughter back to them.

Moore failed to show up for the last four days of the jury trial.

There is an order issued for his arrest.