NC man sentenced to life for deadly kidnapping, admits to further crimes

A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping an 80-year-old woman who died during the incident.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Rutherford County man found responsible for the kidnapping and death of one South Carolina woman further admitted to being behind the disappearance of multiple women from the Charlotte area.

On Tuesday, Daniel Printz, 59, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death.

Printz admitted to kidnapping Edna Suttles, 80, in August 2021. Suttles was last seen on Aug. 27, 2021, and Printz was arrested the following month after he was seen driving her car.

Surveillance video showed the pair getting in a vehicle and driving off, according to a warrant. Printz was then seen leaving Suttles's car at a hotel parking lot before coming back to get it with an apparent motionless Suttles, said the warrant.

Investigators searched Printz's Bostic, North Carolina home and located a bee box with Suttle's purse, car keys, a rope, medication, and other belongings.

Printz initially told police that he dropped her off at home that night but admitted to contributing to the disappearance of other bodies. He also stated he could take authorities to the location of Suttles's missing body.

In March, Printz was federally charged in the South Carolina District Court. A plea agreement between Printz and the court had him plead guilty to his charge in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty in his case.

Documents released on Tuesday relating to Printz's agreement state that he admits to being responsible for the deaths of three other missing women: Dolores Sellers, Nancy Rego, and Leigh Goodman. His agreement to admit to these crimes prohibits the government from charging him in these cases.

Printz also agreed to pay restitution to the victims' families.