McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Two parents face charges after deputies in McDowell County said their son’s friend fatally shot himself in the head with a revolver belonging to the couple.

Kimberly Cable, 50, and 46-year-old Roger Cable of Marion, N.C. are charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to store a firearm to protect a minor.

Deputies said 16-year-old Kyle Storm Lee was at the family's home in the early morning hours of July 27 visiting the couple’s son when officials said he was playing around with a .44-caliber revolver owned by the Cables.

The sheriff’s office said Lee fatally shot himself in the head.

Detective Paul Alkire with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said, “There were numerous guns in the house. The juveniles had easy access to the guns, which was negligent on the suspects’ part, and that led to a death.”

No additional foul play is suspected in Lee’s death.

