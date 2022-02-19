NC State University Alum from Thomasville killed near Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A CBS affiliate at WNCN in Raleigh said a North Carolina State University alum died after being shot in Raleigh near a Food Lion along Western Boulevard Friday night, police said.
It happened around 7:35 p.m. near Method Road, which is by N.C. State campus, according to Raleigh police.
When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Cody McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. N.C. State Police later said the victim of this shooting was a student who later died.
N.C. State officers said the suspect fled north on Method Road in a white vehicle.
Investigators said the suspect was described as a man in his late 20's or older, with a medium build and short hair, according to campus police. The man was also wearing a white shirt.
“At this time, there is no ongoing threat to campus,” N.C. State police said late Friday night.
Employees at a business close by reported hearing up to four gunshots, police said.
Detectives said the shooting happened a couple of doors down from Food Lion near a laundromat.
Officers said anyone with information about the shooting should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.