Shots fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate

Hickory police said no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said.

The firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran is running against Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson for an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina’s new 14th District based in western Charlotte.

A Hickory Police Department spokesperson said the department has not made arrests related to the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.