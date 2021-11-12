'Guns for gifts' allowed people in Richland County to surrender their guns to deputies, no questions asked, for $50 gift cards.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 40 guns were turned in to police today to help keep Richland County safe. The massive gun take-back event took place at the Right Direction Church on Broad River Road.

"It’s a wonderful thing when the community partners with us to get this many guns off the streets,” Captain Scott McManus said while looking at the guns that were turned in Saturday.

"Guns for Gifts" was a creative way to encourage community members to turn in guns. Pastor Bishop Herbert Bailey worked with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to make it happen.

"For every gun that’s turned in, they get a $50 gift card that they can ideally use to make someone’s Christmas brighter," the pastor said.

Anyone was able to safely surrender guns to deputies at the church, anonymously with no questions asked.

"There has been a lot of gun violence lately, you see it in the paper, on TV and people know about this, and they’re trying to help us with that problem,” said McManus.

According to SLED, South Carolina set a record of 571 murder last year. Deputies worry 2021 could be worse, which is why McManus was happy to see so many guns handed in.

🚨Happening TODAY!🚨 Visit on Right Direction Church International Broad River Rd from 10a-2pm! #gunsafety #gunturnin pic.twitter.com/qQxKFuxtqD — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) December 11, 2021

The captain said people dropped off handguns, shotguns, and pistols all for different reasons. Some had guns from a deceased family member that they didn't want and others were concerned parents looking to keep their neighborhood safe.

Pastor Bailey said the reasons didn't matter, he was just happy to see people caring about their community.

According to Bailey, church members donated money for the gift cards during a church service, raising $5,000.

"If we can reduce the number of guns on our streets, we think we’re making our community safer,” Bailey said.