'No way to trace back who purchased or put the weapon together' | How federal officials are cracking down on ghost guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ghost guns are being recovered by law enforcement at violent crime scenes. Starting Wednesday, federal officials are cracking down on these homemade firearms that aren't traceable.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, in 2020 there were 76 guns without serial numbers seized, last year there were 182, and in the first five months of 2022, there were 110. It's important to note, these numbers don't reflect ghost guns alone -- sometimes serial numbers can be unreadable.

From the flashing lights and yellow tape, there's been a growing concern with gun violence and the weapons being used.

“We’re seizing a lot of these weapons," CMPD Lieutenant Andy Royston of the Crime Gun Suppression Team said.



Ghost guns can look, fire and kill like any other gun. The guns are made from kits bought online. When the pieces and parts get put together it becomes an undetectable weapon.

“There’s no way to trace back who purchased or put the weapon together," Royston said.

CMPD said they seize ghost guns frequently, and these guns are often in the hands of kids and teens.

“These juveniles are getting these guns and they’re not mature or responsible enough to possess a firearm," Royston said.

The new federal rule would require manufactures who sell ghost gun kits and parts to include serial numbers. Sellers will need to be federally licensed and run a background check before any sale.

Starting tomorrow, new federal rules on ghost guns (homemade guns without serial numbers) take effect, treating these guns like other firearms made and sold in the U.S. The #CMPD seizes ghost guns frequently. Hear what this new rule means for the department. #clt #cltnews pic.twitter.com/9349ZAXcEl — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 23, 2022

And while you won't see ghost guns at licensed dealers like Hyatt Guns in Charlotte, Mitch Hyatt, vice president of the gun shop says making a ghost gun takes a lot of work and knowledge.

“It’s a very small portion of the market," Hyatt said. "It tends to be more of the do-it-yourself hobbyist."

While the goal is to keep guns from being sold to convicted felons and help law enforcement trace guns used in crimes, Hyatt is still unsure the new rules will reduce violent crime.

“It is probably going to help on the prosecution and investigation side, and not limiting any type of gun violence, I think stolen guns are still a much larger threat," Hyatt said.

CMPD says if you have a ghost gun, you should send it back to whoever you purchased the kit from so they can add a serial number and get the weapon registered. In regards to kids and teens getting a hold of guns, police advise parents to get involved in their child's life and have open conversations about gun violence.