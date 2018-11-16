CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are new developments in a terrifying case of a woman who was kidnapped at knifepoint from a busy Charlotte shopping center then sexually assaulted last week.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) just released new surveillance pictures of the suspect. The ordeal began while the 22-year-old was at an ATM in Park Road Shopping Center early Friday morning.

PHOTOS: CMPD

Police said the masked man also took the woman's car; it was found Sunday off Remount Road.

“He forced himself inside her car, drove to another location, where he attempted to sexually assault her,” said Lt. Muriel Hughes with CMPD.

“Oh my gosh,” said one shopper. “That’s so scary."

Through a struggle, she was able to get away. However, police said the same suspect went after an Uber driver an hour earlier a couple streets away on Montford Drive.

“The suspect approached her and got inside the vehicle; she realized he was not the fare she was there to pick up,” said Lt. Hughes.

Police said he took the Uber driver’s car keys and cell phone and then he left.

“She was not sexually assaulted nor was her car stolen,” said Lt. Hughes.

CMPD is updating the local news media about this case. CMPD has located the victim’s vehicle in this case, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, off Remount Road but still need the Public’s assistance in identify this suspect. https://t.co/9APe0LFEOi — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 19, 2018

Shoppers said they won't relax until the suspect is in custody.

“I’d be concerned that the person was apprehended,” said one shopper.

“(I) feel so safe; I would never think anything like that would happen,” said another shopper.

CMPD said they are stepping up patrols in the area to make people feel safer. They also offered some tips:

Please keep your car doors locked

Park and try to do conduct your business in well-lit and well-traveled areas

Always be aware of your surroundings

If you don’t have to, don’t go to the ATM alone, particularly at night

If possible, don’t shop alone at night

If you feel unsafe walking to your car, ask a security guard or police officer to walk with you

If you have any information about either of these cases, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

