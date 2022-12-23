FBI releases new photos of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari

The FBI released two new photos of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who hasn't been seen since late November.

The FBI released two new photos of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina, Friday.

In one of the photos, Madalina is seen with a horse during an apparent horseback lesson. In the other, she's on the beach with toy horses.

"Earlier this week, we told you Madalina loves horses," an FBI tweet says. "You can see the pure joy she feels when she takes her plastic ponies to the beach. And she enjoys riding the real pony named Rayne."

Cojocari's family released a statement Thursday, thanking the community for its support during this difficult time. The statement was released through the Cornelius Police Department.

Earlier this week, we told you Madalina loves horses. You can see the pure joy she feels when she takes her plastic ponies to the beach. And she enjoys riding the real pony named Rayne. Call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 if you can help #FindMadalina. pic.twitter.com/TrvClhRZQe — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) December 23, 2022

Madalina Cojocari was reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, on Dec. 15. Cojocari told police she last saw her daughter on Nov. 23, more than three weeks before she was reported missing. When pressed about not calling law enforcement sooner, Diana Cojocari allegedly said she felt it would "cause conflict" between her and Madalina's stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.

Cojocari also told investigators she believed Palmiter "put her family in danger," but police haven't provided any further details into that comment.

Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

Cornelius is located in northern Mecklenburg County, North Carolina less than 20 miles from Charlotte.

