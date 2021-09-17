3rd suspect wanted in shooting of 3-year-old

Detectives are asking for help locating 21-year-old Kaleb Lawrence. He's wanted for murder in connection to the killing of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are asking for help locating 21-year-old Kaleb Lawrence. He is wanted for the murder of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Figueroa was killed on Sept. 7 at 11:45 p.m.when 150 shots were fired towards his home on Richard Rozzelle Dr.

Police have already arrested 21-year-old Jacob Lanier and 21-year-old Qua'Tonio Stephens in connection to the murder.

Lanier has been charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Stephens was charged in connection to the shooting on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, felony flee to elude, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

CMPD asks you to contact Detective Jessica Zinobile at 704-336-8228 if you have any information about Lawrence's whereabouts.

