x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect wanted for New York killings arrested in Salisbury

Steven Jay Smith was arrested Thursday at a home on Rosemont Road in Rowan County, North Carolina.

More Videos

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with killings in New York has been arrested in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Steven Jay Smith was arrested Thursday along Rosemont Road. Smith was wanted by the New York State Police for two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder. 

"Officers with the Salisbury Police Department were able to take Mr. Smith into custody, without any incident, while he was operating a motor vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Rowan Mills Road," the police department wrote in a written statement.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Smith was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Anyone with additional information on this case, please contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

   

Related Articles

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.  

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out