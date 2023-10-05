Suspect wanted for New York killings arrested in Salisbury

Steven Jay Smith was arrested Thursday at a home on Rosemont Road in Rowan County, North Carolina.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with killings in New York has been arrested in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Steven Jay Smith was arrested Thursday along Rosemont Road. Smith was wanted by the New York State Police for two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

"Officers with the Salisbury Police Department were able to take Mr. Smith into custody, without any incident, while he was operating a motor vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Rowan Mills Road," the police department wrote in a written statement.

Smith was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information on this case, please contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.

