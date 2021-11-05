Convicted felon charged after I-77 police chase

Deputies said the suspect sped away from a traffic stop, threw out a stolen gun and tried to bribe a man to help him hide from police.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A New York man is facing multiple charges after North Carolina deputies said he led police on a high-speed chase and hit multiple vehicles on Interstate 77 earlier this month.

Iredell County officers pulled over a Honda with Massachusetts license plates on I-77 on Dec. 21 for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies suspected criminal activity. While questioning the driver, deputies said he put the car in drive and sped away from the scene, initiating a pursuit.

Deputies say the suspect threw a handgun out of the car during the chase before hitting a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles before coming to a stop near mile marker 44 on the southbound side of I-77. When the suspect stopped, police said he and a passenger in the car jumped out and ran.

Deputies received a tip that the suspects were in the area of Scarlet Tanager Lane trying to find another car, and they even contacted a homeowner in the neighborhood who they offered money to help hide from the police. It was later determined that the passenger in the car was the 16-year-old son of the primary suspect.

During a search of the suspect's vehicles, deputies found 5 ounces of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia. The gun that was thrown from the vehicle was found and after running the numbers, it was determined to be stolen from Pennsylvania.

The suspect was a convicted felon in New York and is now facing several charges in connection with this incident. He was charged with: Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain a Vehicle for the Sale or Use of a Controlled substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Misdemeanor Carry Concealed Weapon, Misdemeanor Resist, Obstruct or Delay a Law Enforcement Officer. The suspect was also given multiple charges from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the 16-year-old was turned over to Iredell County's department of social services and will be returned to his family.

