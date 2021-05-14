Woman hurt after shots fired into home, police say

Police said a woman was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after being shot inside a home in Newton Thursday night. Three young kids were also inside the house.

NEWTON, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured after shots were fired into a home in Newton, North Carolina, late Thursday night, police said.

According to Newton Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of South Caldwell Avenue, near the intersection with Highway 16, around 11 p.m. When officers got to the home, they found a woman inside who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries before she was transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte. Police said another woman and three young children were also in the house during the shooting. None of those people were hurt, according to detectives.

Newton Police have not released any suspect information or determined a motive in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Any person with information about this incident or any other shooting is asked to call Newton Police at 828-695-4293.

