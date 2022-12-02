Nine teens involved in fight at Statesville High School

Statesville Police claim that no weapons were involved in the altercation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine teenagers were involved in a large fight inside Statesville High School on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Statesville Police Department (SPD) was called in order to assist the school resource officers (SRO's) in separating the subjects.

Multiple charges have been distributed amongst the students: Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct by Fighting, Assault on School Employees, Communicating Threats, Simple Assault, and Failure to Disperse on Command.

The charges differ due to each person's involvement.

SPD claims that no weapons were involved in the altercation.

The names of the subjects involved are being withheld due to their status as juveniles.

The altercation is still under investigation. SPD is encouraging anyone with information to contact their office.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts